Six Nations Cannabis Commission promises openness

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) has a new chair and a new direction. The Six Nations Cannabis Commission held its first public appearance since its entire staff complement was changed in the Spring and they are not currently working with any retailers. SNCC Chair Kathy Mair said the commission is putting working with the community and communication at the top of its list of priorities. Mair, along with commissioner (former band councillor) Carl Hill told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison meeting Monday (Nov., 28) gave SNEC an overview of SNCC’s movement forward. They are organizing a staff and have an office at the plaza in Ohsweken. “The commission is working very hard at organizing everything, building better relationships with the community and utilizing community knowledge.”…



