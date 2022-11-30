Local News
ticker

Six Nations Cannabis Commission promises openness

November 30, 2022 40 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) has a new chair and a new direction. The Six Nations Cannabis Commission held its first public appearance since its entire staff complement was changed in the Spring and they are not currently working with any retailers. SNCC Chair Kathy Mair said the commission is putting working with the community and communication at the top of its list of priorities. Mair, along with commissioner (former band councillor) Carl Hill told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison meeting Monday (Nov., 28) gave SNEC an overview of SNCC’s movement forward. They are organizing a staff and have an office at the plaza in Ohsweken. “The commission is working very hard at organizing everything, building better relationships with the community and utilizing community knowledge.”…

Lacey Hill explains the many stones she uses in her earrings from Turquoise to Mookatie to Tigers Eye and more. Lacey with her new CD “The Moon” will be heading to Australia in early 2023. She has been invited to participate in World Pride being held in Sydney where they will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. She is seeking donations to help her get there. Lacey, a singer/songwriter is Oneida Wolf Clan from Six Nations, Wolf Clan. You can reach her on her Facebook page. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) More on page 5
