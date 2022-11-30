Local News
ticker

Six Nations paying “billions” into hidden federal gas tax, councillor says

November 30, 2022 38 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected council may be going after the federal government for unpaid hidden gas taxes now being used to fund infrastructure in First Nation communities. Councillor Miller told SNEC’s political liaison meeting Monday she thinks the community is being cheated on infrastructure funding. She said the federal gas tax is used to fund infrastructure. “ It was designated for fixing roads. Brantford uses it for fixing roads. She said the federal gas tax was overseen by the Assembly of First Nations. “They (AFN) weren’t doing their job and finally the government took it and put it into an overall pot and it became the infrastructure fund.” She said First Nations had to apply for funding. “We need to fight that. The last time I counted we…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Lacey Hill explains the many stones she uses in her earrings from Turquoise to Mookatie to Tigers Eye and more. Lacey with her new CD “The Moon” will be heading to Australia in early 2023. She has been invited to participate in World Pride being held in Sydney where they will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. She is seeking donations to help her get there. Lacey, a singer/songwriter is Oneida Wolf Clan from Six Nations, Wolf Clan. You can reach her on her Facebook page. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) More on page 5
Local News

Christmas just keeps on coming at Six Nations

November 30, 2022 34

The hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping hit Chiefswood Park Christmas Market.

Read more
Local News

Indigneous Affairs Minister meets with Haudenosaunee Confederacy

November 30, 2022 38

By Lynda Powless Editor Crown Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller has met with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs…

Read more