Six Nations paying “billions” into hidden federal gas tax, councillor says

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected council may be going after the federal government for unpaid hidden gas taxes now being used to fund infrastructure in First Nation communities. Councillor Miller told SNEC’s political liaison meeting Monday she thinks the community is being cheated on infrastructure funding. She said the federal gas tax is used to fund infrastructure. “ It was designated for fixing roads. Brantford uses it for fixing roads. She said the federal gas tax was overseen by the Assembly of First Nations. “They (AFN) weren’t doing their job and finally the government took it and put it into an overall pot and it became the infrastructure fund.” She said First Nations had to apply for funding. “We need to fight that. The last time I counted we…



