Six Nations Police get funding to buy modern equipment

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police Service (SNPS) are getting a $642,612 provincial funding boost to help fight crime in the community. Ontario is providing a total of $6 million in funding to First Nation police services to help better protect their communities. The funding is part of the province’s First Nations Policing Modernization Initiative, aimed at providing police services with new crime fighting technology including mobile workstations, body cameras and automated license plate readers. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said the grant will allow SNPS to “purchase much needed technology to aid in policing our community.” He said SNPS will be purchasing body worn cameras and a automatic licence plate reader with one funding allotment and the second allotment will out fit patrol vehicles with mobile work stations….



