Six Nations taking stance against Ford’s development of Greenbelt

Six Nations is working toward taking a formal stance against Doug Ford’s plan to develop the Greenbelt. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) agreed to hatch a plan to make a public statement taking a stance against developing the Greenbelt during its Political Liaison Committee meeting on November 28. Councillor Sherri Lynn Hill-Pierce said if SNEC doesn’t do something to voice its stance on development within the Greenbelt it will happen even closer to home. “I think we need to grab a handle on where Six Nations is at and where’s our voice,” she said. The same day the provincial government released a statement applauding the Royal Assent of Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, which aims to tackle the housing crisis through building 1.5 million homes in 10 years….



