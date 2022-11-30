Local News
ticker

Six Nations taking stance against Ford’s development of Greenbelt

November 30, 2022 97 views

Six Nations is working toward taking a formal stance against Doug Ford’s plan to develop the Greenbelt. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) agreed to hatch a plan to make a public statement taking a stance against developing the Greenbelt during its Political Liaison Committee meeting on November 28. Councillor Sherri Lynn Hill-Pierce said if SNEC doesn’t do something to voice its stance on development within the Greenbelt it will happen even closer to home. “I think we need to grab a handle on where Six Nations is at and where’s our voice,” she said. The same day the provincial government released a statement applauding the Royal Assent of Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, which aims to tackle the housing crisis through building 1.5 million homes in 10 years….

Lacey Hill explains the many stones she uses in her earrings from Turquoise to Mookatie to Tigers Eye and more. Lacey with her new CD “The Moon” will be heading to Australia in early 2023. She has been invited to participate in World Pride being held in Sydney where they will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. She is seeking donations to help her get there. Lacey, a singer/songwriter is Oneida Wolf Clan from Six Nations, Wolf Clan. You can reach her on her Facebook page. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) More on page 5
