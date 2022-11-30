Editorial
ticker

SN Cannabis Commission open meetings

November 30, 2022 33 views

Six Nations Cannabis Commission has gotten off, as councillor Helen Miller says, to a good start. They held their first meeting with Six Nations Elected Council in the open. And we certainly hope it is just the first of many to come. The commission has a new chair, new members and is looking for more members. With new blood it is looking now at moving beyond more studies and review and actually into action. Beginning with an office. Yes, an office. They have space in office and are in the process of actually organizing it. They are looking for staff and are promising public meetings and getting information out to the community. Along with new digs they have been out talking to the local businesses. Kathy Mair,the chair, says she…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Lacey Hill explains the many stones she uses in her earrings from Turquoise to Mookatie to Tigers Eye and more. Lacey with her new CD “The Moon” will be heading to Australia in early 2023. She has been invited to participate in World Pride being held in Sydney where they will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. She is seeking donations to help her get there. Lacey, a singer/songwriter is Oneida Wolf Clan from Six Nations, Wolf Clan. You can reach her on her Facebook page. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) More on page 5
Local News

Christmas just keeps on coming at Six Nations

November 30, 2022 34

The hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping hit Chiefswood Park Christmas Market.

Read more
Local News

Indigneous Affairs Minister meets with Haudenosaunee Confederacy

November 30, 2022 37

By Lynda Powless Editor Crown Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller has met with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs…

Read more