SN Cannabis Commission open meetings

Six Nations Cannabis Commission has gotten off, as councillor Helen Miller says, to a good start. They held their first meeting with Six Nations Elected Council in the open. And we certainly hope it is just the first of many to come. The commission has a new chair, new members and is looking for more members. With new blood it is looking now at moving beyond more studies and review and actually into action. Beginning with an office. Yes, an office. They have space in office and are in the process of actually organizing it. They are looking for staff and are promising public meetings and getting information out to the community. Along with new digs they have been out talking to the local businesses. Kathy Mair,the chair, says she…
