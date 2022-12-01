National News
Brant County man identified as victim of homicide

December 1, 2022 18 views

(BRANT, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified a Brant County man as the victim of homicide in a death investigation on Salt Springs Church Road.

OPP said on November 24, 2022, at about 12:45 p.m. (corrected time), Brant County OPP  attended an address on Salt Springs Church Road to investigate a report of a deceased individual.

Investigators have now determined 82-year-old Gordon Oughtred from Brant County died as a result of homicide.

The investigation by the Brant OPP Crime Unit is ongoing and under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

OPP is asking anyone with any information that would assist this investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

