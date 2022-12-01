Over 100 people charged, 121 children identified in Child Exploitation numbers

OCTOBER CHILD EXPLOITATION NUMBERS SHARED BY 27 POLICE SERVICES

Numbers continue to increase as 121 children identified, 107 people charged

(ORILLIA, ON) – Police forces across Ontario laid hundreds of charges against 107 people including a Caledonia man in October that shows just a snapshot of the work being done by investigators and analysts that make up the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy).

The results of the investigations completed in October, named Project MAVERICK, were announced in a video release showcasing members of the Provincial Strategy. During the month, the 27 policing partners conducted 255 investigations, completed 168 search warrants and seized 1,032 devices. In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people. During the investigations, 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded. There are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

Among those charged was : David Howarth, 59, of Caledonia, Ontario has been charged with

• Possession of Child Pornography x2

• Accessing Child Pornography x2

His next court date is January 10, 2023 to be spoken to

The Provincial Strategy includes two ministries (Attorney General and Solicitor General) and 27 participating police agencies: Barrie, Belleville, Brantford, Chatham-Kent, Cornwall, Durham, Greater Sudbury, Guelph, Halton, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara, North Bay, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Ottawa, Peel, Peterborough, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto, Waterloo, Windsor, Woodstock and York.

Additional partners that participated in these investigations included OPP Digital Forensics, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security. The BOOST Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, the Children’s Aid Society and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection provided victims’ support and education.

Since the Provincial Strategy began in 2006, it has completed 65,564 investigations and laid 24,608 charges against 6,540 people. A total of 3,470 victims have been identified worldwide.

The video outlining the investigation is available on Twitter (@OPP_News), Facebook (@ontarioprovincialpolice) and youtu.be/S7SzSSlRmLk. A full list of charges for Project MAVERICK is included in the Addendum of Charged Persons that can be found on opp.ca/news/#/mediakit.

The investigations continue and anyone with information on these or any child exploitation investigations are asked to contact their local police. Report any instances of online child abuse to police or cybertip.ca. If a child is being harmed, call 9-1-1.

“These numbers are shocking, but they provide hope by showing the lengths our teams are willing to go to protect children,: said OPP Chief Superintendent Kari Dart, OPP Investigation and Support Bureau. “I would like to express gratitude for the hard work of the Provincial Strategy members, and our partners, in keeping children in this province safe and holding those who want to harm them accountable.”

OPP Detective Sergeant Jamie King, Provincial Strategy Lead said “the work done by the Provincial Strategy members take us to some of the darkest corners of society and exposes the horrific crimes committed every day against children. This is not a crime that can be combatted by our members alone and we ask that everyone out there recognize the importance they play in protecting children. Report these crimes, remain vigilant and educate yourself.”

To learn how to keep children safe, go to Canadian Centre for Child Protection or cybertip.ca.

For list of those charged go to:

5 Project MAVERICK ADDENDUM OF CHARGED PERSONS FINAL

Add Your Voice