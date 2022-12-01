PROJECT MENACE: Brantford man faces drug and firearm charges

BRANTFORD, ONT- A city man is facing firearm and drug charges after Brantford Police Services(BPS) Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) continued Project MENACE, a drug trafficking investigation, Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Project MENACE, launched last month, saw police raid a Courtland Drive address under a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant and S. 487 Criminal Code search warrant.

Following the search, officers seized the following:

Loaded 9mm firearm with ammunition

Approximately 38 grams of (suspected) cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,810

Approximately 3.5 grams of (suspected) fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,400

Digital scale and drug packaging materials

Canadian currency

The seized illicit drugs were valued at approximately $5,210.

BPS has arrested and charged Quoc Quy Dang, 21, of Brantford with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (restricted), contrary to the Criminal Code

Careless storage of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code

Tampering with serial number contrary to the Criminal Code

Knowledge possession of an unauthorized firearm contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited of restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (fentanyl)

He has been held for bail.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Project MENACE has been supported through funding provided by the Government of Ontario, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

