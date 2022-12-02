Sharing Our Stories: Brick house by the riverside/Kaneniarihton ionnia:ton kanonhsote’ kaniatarakta

By Storyteller: Sonny Joe Cross

Writer: Marcus Bankuti

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Translator: Sahawiso:ko’ Arquette

THE EASTERN DOOR

My father built that house in 1925. It was there 1925 to 1955.

They took it away for the Seaway in 55′. They took those houses away, destroyed them, just like they did near Russia. Same thing.

They set a bomb and they took all the people and they threw them out of there, out of the islands. The Canadian government did that.

They took all those houses over there, they bulldozed them, they set them on fire.

At the time that it happened, we didn’t have the officials like they have today. The men who were elected to be in the council office, they weren’t getting paid and they were all working. Today, the government gives them money to stay here and settle everything down.

Those days, you had no resources, any help, nothing. Everybody was brainwashed by the catholic church. They were all brainwashed.

The government paid the church to brainwash the Natives.

Whatever the government did to you, you accepted. Now today, you’ve got the warriors. If that happened today, they’d come here, the warriors would pick up the gun and fight.

Rake’niha wahatenonhson:ni’ thi:ken 1925 shiiohser?:ten’. Tho tkanonhso:tahkwe’ 1925 tsi niio:re 1955 shiiohserahse:ta’s. E:ren wahatiha:wihte’ ne: tsi kana’tsheratatie’ 55 shiiohsera:te. E:ren wahatiha:wihte’ thi:ken kanonhsa’sh?n:’a, wahatirihwentho’, kwah sha’te:ioht tsi nahati:iere’ akta Russia. Akwah ne sha:ka.

Wahatiweiennen:ta’ne’ ne wattatakwas nok iahonwatiia’tenhawe’ ne onkwe’sh?n:’a tanon’ iahonwatiia’ton:ti’ ne tho, ne:ne tsi tkawe:note.

Korahneha rako:ra tho naha:iere’.

Wahatiha:wihte’ thi:ken isi’ tkanonhso:ton, wahatinonhsie:nenhte’, wahatitsiro:ten’ ne kanonhsa’sh?n:’a. Tsi nikaha:wi tho na’a:wen’ne’, iah teiontionkwe’taien:tahkwe’ ne iakoterihon:ton tsi ni:ioht n?n:wa wenhnisera:te. Tsi niha:ti ronnon:kwe ronwatihsennini?n:ton ne tsi thatitsenhaientahkhwa’, iah tehonwatikaria’kihatiehkwe’ tanon’ akwe:kon rotiio’tehkwe’.

N?n:wa, rako:ra shakohwista:wis ne ken:’en ahonne:sheke’ tanon’

ne on:kwe ia’taonsaiakaonhnhaien:ta’ne’.

Eh tho shikaha:wi, iah tekaienwa’sehtsheraien:tahkwe’, iah othe:nen. Tsik onhka ronwati’nikonhrotakwen ne Tehatiiahsontha:ke.

Akwe:kon ronwati’nikonhrotakwen. Rako:ra wahshakokaria’khse’

nononhsatokenhti ahonwati’nikonhrota:ko’ ne onkwehon:we.

Tsi ki’ nah?:ten’ nahiaie:ra’se’ ne rako:ra, wahsie:na’. ?:nen n?n:wa, ionkwe:taien ne rotsiken’rakehte. Toka’ eh naiawen:’en n?n:wa, ken:’en enthon:nehte’, tenhatihon:rahkwe’ tanon’

enhonteri:io’ ne rotisken’rakehte.

Add Your Voice