A space of understanding… the Legacy Space at CIBC

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has opened a unique boardroom that looks like the inside of a longhouse on an upper floor in its newest downtown tower, CIBC Square. It’s CIBC’s way to address Truth & Reconciliation Call to Action #92 which directs corporations to ensure Indigenous people have equitable access to jobs and training and to educate corporate management and staff about the history of Indigenous people, including residential schools. CIBC calls its new boardroom Legacy Space (LS). Architect firm Brook McIlroy designed it with help from its Indigenous Design Studio. The studio ensures that projects involving Indigenous content are led by Indigenous professionals. Josh Burleton, Haudenosaunee from Six Nations is senior consultant with CIBC public affairs. “We…
Related Posts
AFN bringing in Murray Sinclair
December 7, 2022 13
T he Assembly of First Nations is bringing in the big guns. In an attempt to…
UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Jingle All The Way
December 7, 2022 19
By Xavier Kataquapit It is hard to believe that Christmas 2022 and the holiday season is…