Assembly of First Nations National Chief says Murray Sinclair to help heal

December 7, 2022 2 views
AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says AFN will bring Murray Sinclair to help heal the national organization. (Photo by Lynda Powless)

National Chief says AFN on internal healing path, former Senator Murray Sinclair to mediate By Lynda Powless Editor The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is bringing in former Senator and Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission chairman Murray Sinclair to help heal the AFN. National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says after a troubled start the national assembly is moving forward with “positive change.” She told the assembly that opened Tuesday in Ottawa, they were “gathering in the spirit of healing, co-operation and lifting each other up.” She announced the AFN is bringing in former Justice and Senator Murray Sinclair in the new year to “assist us with conflict resolution and mediation.” She said she has heard “loud and clear from chiefs and leadership that our important work must continue and not be…

