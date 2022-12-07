Brantford Police assault investigation now a homicide

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service (BPS) detectives are now investigating a homicide after an assault victim succumbed to his injuries.

BPS said the 68-year old Brantford man who had been assaulted at a Market Street residence on December 4, 2022 has passed as a result of the injuries.

The BP Patrol unit had responded to a Market Street residence at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, along with Brant- Brantford Paramedics .

A 68-year-old man was found in the residence, suffering from a serious assault. He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section took over the investigation. Police said they did not believe the assault to be a random incident.

Officers arrested and charged a 35-year-old Brantford man with Attempted Murder on December 5, 2022.

The same 35-year-old man had been arrested by the BPS Monday afternoon in relation to a separate incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a man at a Morton Street residence on the weekend.

In the Morton Avenue assault the BPS was called to a Morton Avenue residence at about 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after receiving an assault related call. Police said they found a 25-year-old male victim in the residence who was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is also facing charges of Forcible Confinement and Assault Cause Bodily Harm.

The man was held for bail. Due to a publication ban, the name of the accused is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives with the Brantford Police Service encourage anyone who may have information to contact police at 519-756-7050.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

