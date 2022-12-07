National News
ticker

Brantford Tiger Unit arrests 2, seizes over $80,000 in Fentanyl

December 7, 2022 29 views

 Brantford’s “Tiger” force seized over $80,000 in Fentanyl , and other items during an investigation into illicit drugs. (BPS supplied photo)

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police service have arrested two men in a drug investigation that resulted in over $80,000 in Fentanyl being seized.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the BP Service Tactical Intelligence Generating Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R.) armed with a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant  raided a Sheridan Street house.

With the assistance of the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team police seized:

  • Approximately 207 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $82,840
  • Firearm ammunition
  • Digital scale
  • Cellular phone
  • Canadian Currency

Brantford police have charged, a 19-year-old from Woodbridge and a 67-year-old man from Brantford with: Possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (Fentanyl). Names of those charged were not released.

 Anyone that would like to report criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at:  https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says 

December 7, 2022 22

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate…

Read more
National News

Ontario Chiefs say province failed duty to consult First Nations on new housing bill

December 7, 2022 21

OTTAWA- Indigenous leaders across Ontario are calling for the repeal of a new housing bill that…

Read more

Leave a Reply