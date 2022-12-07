Brantford Tiger Unit arrests 2, seizes over $80,000 in Fentanyl

Brantford’s “Tiger” force seized over $80,000 in Fentanyl , and other items during an investigation into illicit drugs. (BPS supplied photo)

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police service have arrested two men in a drug investigation that resulted in over $80,000 in Fentanyl being seized.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the BP Service Tactical Intelligence Generating Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R.) armed with a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant raided a Sheridan Street house.

With the assistance of the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team police seized:

Approximately 207 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $82,840

Firearm ammunition

Digital scale

Cellular phone

Canadian Currency

Brantford police have charged, a 19-year-old from Woodbridge and a 67-year-old man from Brantford with: Possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (Fentanyl). Names of those charged were not released.

Anyone that would like to report criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

