Kahnawake Ontario iGaming legal challenge won’t affect Ontario First Nations in talks over iGaming

December 7, 2022 1 view

By Lynda Powless Editor A move by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) to sue iGaming Ontario (IGO) and the Attorney General of Ontario for blocking them out of Ontario’s huge iGaming market won’t affect Ontario First Nations. Ontario First Nations receive millions of dollars in gaming revenue annually but does not receive funds from Ontario iGaming, yet. The gaming funds flow through a Gaming Revenue Sharing and Financial Agreement to those Ontario First Nations that signed onto the agreement in 2008. Six Nations of the Grand is one of those and receives between $10-$11 million a year in gaming revenues through the agreement. The funds are distributed on a population based ratio. The agreement is administered by the Ontario First Nations Ltd Partnership (OFNLP) created by Ontario First Nations…

