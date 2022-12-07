Local News
ticker

Six Nations Cannabis Commission gets one more year

December 7, 2022 1 view

The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) will get another year to get on its feet. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a motion to renew its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the SNCC and to ensure it is not held accountable for its actions legally for another 12 months at the General Finance meeting on December 5. SNEC was presented with two recommendations, one to extend both the MOU and Indemnity for six months and one to extend for a year. Darrin Jamieson, chief executive officer, recommended the year-long extension because the commission has been working hard to breathe new life into the commission which was embroiled in financial scandal and criticism from both the community and the businesses it sought to represent. “I think the new commission through Kathy…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

SN Elected Council eyes on how RBC disperses Ontario’s $25 million economic development fund

December 7, 2022 12

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) keeping an eye on the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) while it…

Read more
Local News

SN Elected Council signs MOU

December 7, 2022 11

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a request to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with…

Read more