SN Elected Council eyes on how RBC disperses Ontario’s $25 million economic development fund

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) keeping an eye on the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) while it explores a banking resolution to help First Nations access economic development funds. Councillor Greg Frazer attended a COO subcommittee on economic development where representatives talked about RBC’s plan to disperse more than $25 million in economic development funds in a report to SNEC at its Political Liaison meeting on November 28. “They reviewed the economic development program in place and pretty much they treat First Nations without preference. They didn’t get any preferential interest rates, they cosigned and applied to small business loans. Some bands had to be cosigned. RBC is RBC,” he said. Frazer said he couldn’t get a clear answer from anyone in regard to an application process, for the funds that…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice