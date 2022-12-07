SN Elected Council signs MOU

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a request to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enbridge Gas at the Political Liaison meeting on November 28. Lonny Bomberry, director of Lands and Resources said the MOU will allow the Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team to negotiate with Enbridge employees about accommodations for the company’s gas lines nine, 10 and 11, that run near and through the territory on their way to the United States. SNEC’s suggestion is to attempt to have Enbridge remove delivery fees from Six Nations members who live on the reserve. Another suggestion for the CAP team to investigate was not having Six Nations Natural Gas pay increased rates for the product delivered to Six Nations homes, which would lead to a reduced rate…



