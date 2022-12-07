Trial of Peter Khill in the shooting death of Jonathan Styres continues

By Turtle staff When Jonathan Styres was shot he may have been on his knees according to the testimony of pathologists. The third trial of Peter Khill in the 2016 shooting death of the 29-year-old Ohsweken man continued last week in Hamilton and is set to resume on Tuesday. On Friday the 14-person jury heard testimony from pathologists who said Styres was shot twice from above and both caused fatal wounds. Khill was acquitted of second-degree murder in June 2018 for the 2016 death. The decision was appealed by the Crown, and the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the not-guilty verdict and ordered a new A mistrial was declared on November 23 after the court discovered one of the jurors was a volunteer with the Hamilton Police Services Victim Services…



