Local News
ticker

Trial of Peter Khill in the shooting death of Jonathan Styres continues

December 7, 2022 1 view

By Turtle staff When Jonathan Styres was shot he may have been on his knees according to the testimony of pathologists. The third trial of Peter Khill in the 2016 shooting death of the 29-year-old Ohsweken man continued last week in Hamilton and is set to resume on Tuesday. On Friday the 14-person jury heard testimony from pathologists who said Styres was shot twice from above and both caused fatal wounds. Khill was acquitted of second-degree murder in June 2018 for the 2016 death. The decision was appealed by the Crown, and the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the not-guilty verdict and ordered a new A mistrial was declared on November 23 after the court discovered one of the jurors was a volunteer with the Hamilton Police Services Victim Services…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Cannabis Commission gets one more year

December 7, 2022 14

The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) will get another year to get on its feet. Six…

Read more
Local News

SN Elected Council eyes on how RBC disperses Ontario’s $25 million economic development fund

December 7, 2022 18

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) keeping an eye on the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) while it…

Read more