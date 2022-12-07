UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Jingle All The Way

By Xavier Kataquapit It is hard to believe that Christmas 2022 and the holiday season is right around the corner. There are Christmas parades happening in most cities and towns right across the country. For many this is the first time since 2019 before the wretched Covid-19 Pandemic hit the world and stopped us all in our tracks. It is good to see Santa back on his sleigh running around the streets and greeting all the kids. We all need that idea of the goodness of Christmas and Santa this year. We have dealt with being sick with Covid-19, lock downs, wearing masks, getting vaccines and more or less having our lives turned upside down with all kinds of restrictions. Many businesses have gone bust and in particular those in…



