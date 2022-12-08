Uncategorized

First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

December 8, 2022 194 views

OTTAWA- Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations have voted to publicly reject the Liberal government’s proposed gun-control legislation.

An amendment to Bill C-21, which is currently being debated by members of Parliament, aims to create an evergreen definition for “assault-style” weapons and enshrine it in law, allowing the government to ban hundreds of models of firearms.

Some First Nations leaders say they’re concerned to see rifles used for hunting on the list and voted today to take a stand against the bill, which they say infringes on their treaty rights.

The chiefs carried the emergency resolution with unanimous support at a special assembly.

Their vote comes as Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to address the gathering in Ottawa later today.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addressed the AFN meeting earlier, telling chiefs he shares their concerns about the legislation’s effect on treaty rights.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.

