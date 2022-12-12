Mi’kmaq activist Nora Bernard recommended as new name for Halifax’s Cornwallis Street

HALIFAX – The daughter of late Mi’kmaq activist Nora Bernard says she’s proud and honoured that her mother’s name was the top choice to rename Halifax’s Cornwallis Street.

Bernard, from Millbrook First Nation in Truro, N.S., was a residential school survivor who fought a 15-year court battle to win compensation for Indigenous children forced to attend those schools.

Survivors across Canada filed similar suits, which were amalgamated and settled nationally in 2005 for more than $5 billion dollars.

In July, Halifax city council asked residents to vote on a shortlist of 15 names for the street named after Edward Cornwallis, the British governor of Nova Scotia who issued a bounty in 1749 encouraging the killing of Mi’kmaq people.

Bernard’s daughter, Natalie Gloade, says it feels amazing that her mother’s name received the most votes and will likely replace Cornwallis’s on the north-end street.

Halifax council is set to vote on Tuesday on whether to approve the renaming of Cornwallis Street to Nora Bernard Street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.

—

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

