First Nations groups determining next steps in landfill search, consulting experts

WINNIPEG – Indigenous groups are considering their own study into a potential search of a landfill outside Winnipeg for the remains of two women believed to be the victims of an alleged serial killer after police declined to look there.

Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson said leaders are meeting this week to form a committee of experts to put together a search and budget plan.

They are hoping to present a plan to provincial and federal governments and request funding.

Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran ended up in the Prairie Green landfill outside the city in the spring, but say the chances of finding them are low due to time that has passed and heavy, compacted mud at the site.

The owner of the private landfill has halted operations.

The Winnipeg Police Board plans to leave decisions on next steps for a search up to Indigenous groups and federal and provincial governments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.

