MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT RESULTS IN LIFE THREATENING INJURIES

December 13, 2022 149 views

(OHSWEKEN, ON) Six Nations Police responded to a motor vehicle accident where the driver sustained life threatening injuries. On December 10, 2022, at 8:12 PM, the Six Nations Police received a report of a motor vehicle in the ditch on 3rd Line Road. While enroute, further information was received that one person was ejected from the vehicle. Police arrive on scene and observed a pick up in the south side ditch completely destroyed. Police also located a male party a short distance from the vehicle. Six Nations Emergency Medical Service and Fire Department arrived and began assessing the male’s injuries. Paramedics transported the male with life threatening injuries by ambulance to the hospital. Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident…

