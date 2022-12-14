Local News
HR investigation against national chief delayed as Archibald slow to be interviewed

December 14, 2022 1 view

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Independent investigators are no closer to wrapping up a human resources investigation based on five complaints levied against Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald. In fact, chiefs heard on Dec. 6, during the first day of the AFN’s special chiefs assembly in Ottawa, that investigators had only managed to speak with Archibald on Nov. 29 and were told by her lawyer that Archibald had concerns about the fairness of the process. Archibald’s concerns came from the summaries of the allegations that the investigators provided to her previous to the meeting. “I have reviewed those concerns, as well as the process followed by the investigation, and I will work with the investigators to satisfy myself that the concerns either have been or…

