Issues too serious for AFN fighting

December 14, 2022 1 view

Another Assembly of First Nations Annual General Assembly has come to an end with a boatload of resolutions passed but lingering over the entire AGA was question of whether or not it will be able to get its act together. It opened announcing a mediator is being brought in to help National Chief RoseAnne Archibald and the AFN Executive get along. Archibald told the AGA she understood the need to unify, that issues were important and not another minute could be spent on internal squabbles. Then we learn she is holding up the very human resources investigation AFN chiefs approved after, staff complains (now 5) were registered against her. Investigators said they are having difficulty meeting with Archibald after her lawyer said they had concerns about the fairness of the…

