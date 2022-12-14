Jingle bells at Kayanase night time Christmas market

Photos by Jim C. Powless Kayanase Greenhouses on Highway 54 at Six Nations was packed with Christmas shoppers visiting Six Nations artisans Thursday (Dec.,8) night. The outside market had everything a shopper could be looking for from hand crafted jewellery to baskets filled with goodies and home decorations and for those with friends who love those Christmas goodies even a crossfit trainer was on site. The annual night market is a popular event with its holiday music, colourful Christmas lights, an outdoor log fire going for shoppers to take a break with a cup of hot coco and of course shopping. And if that wasn’t enough friends had a chance to catch up and enjoy the unique shopping experience….
