Six Nations infrastructure needs over $6 million in upgrades

Six Nations Public Works bridge and culvert inspection is complete, but it calls for more than $6 million in upgrades over the next 10 years. Curtis Stewart from McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers gave an update on the 2022 biennial inspection consisting of about 40 structures consisting of bridges and 21 culverts to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the Political Liaison meeting on November 28. Stewart said SNEC Public Works and the consultants have worked together to participate in inspections every two years to align with best practices in the province to ensure structures are safe for the public and in good repair. “After 4 inspection cycles we’ve got a lot better handle on priority structures and work with Mike [Montour, director of Public works] and plan what needs to…



