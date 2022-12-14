Local News
Six Nations lands to keep eye on its unceded Toronto lands in discussions on former Ontario Place development

December 14, 2022 1 view

By Turtle Staff Six Nations continues its negotiations with private companies involved in the Ontario Place redevelopment project. Lonny Bomberry, director of Lands and Membership told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political liaison meeting recently that they’ve been involved in talks for about a year because Six Nations has interest in the Toronto area. “[Ontario Place] has been around since the 1970s, over the years it’s become in disuse, they’ve done no improvements,” he said. He told SNEC “there’s a plan by Ontario to redevelop and make it more user attractive, more user friendly, but they have to consult with Indigenous First Nations who have interest in the Toronto area, Six Nations does. So we’ve been talking with them now a year about some things we would like to see…

