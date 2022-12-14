The Everlasting Tree School / Skaronhyase’kó:wa receives donation

The Everlasting Tree School/ Skaronhyase’kó:wa, got a big boost when Kelly MacNaughton, owner of Icky’s, and her husband Enrique Espinoza donated $12,555 to the school Friday Dec., 9 2022. Kelly said the school is teaching the future. “They are teaching our children and the future is about our children knowing who they are”. The school aims to raise the language status of Kanyen’keha at Six Nations in a holistic way. Teacher Amy Powless said the donation will go to outdoor education needs. (Photo by Jim C Powless)…



