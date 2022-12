Christmas ham giveaway on Six Nations could cause traffic chaos

By J.P. Antonacci A well-known gas bar and grocery store on Six Nations is going ham this weekend, hosting a free drive-thru Christmas ham and turkey giveaway to benefit the community. Starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 16, residents can roll into Townline Variety Gas and Groceries at 7297 Indian Line Road — near Concession 2 Townsend at the border of Norfolk County — and leave with either a ham or turkey to grace their holiday table. The giveaway continues at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17 and goes until the meat runs out. Some meat will be kept back for the second day so it isn’t all gobbled up on Friday. In a media release, the OPP and Six Nations Police advised drivers to expect delays near the store as…



