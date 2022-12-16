Ontario judge grants permanent injunction in dispute over proposed development

CALEDONIA, ONT. – An Ontario judge has granted a permanent injunction to a developer, barring Indigenous demonstrators who have been occupying the construction site for more than two years. A group of Haudenosaunee people have maintained a presence on the land near Caledonia, Ont., and Six Nations of the Grand River since 2020, arguing it is on unceded Indigenous land. Foxgate Developments, which owns the 25-acre property, argued it went above and beyond to seek the support of Indigenous leaders tobuild on the land and that a permanent order was needed so that the development can proceed. Skyler Williams, the Haudenosaunee man leading the occupation, argued the Crown failed to consult with Indigenous communities before granting Foxgate permission to build on the land. Justice Paul Sweeny says in a written…



