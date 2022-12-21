Local News
ticker

Councillor calls for Six Nations to have its own housing authority

December 21, 2022 37 views

By Turtle Island News staff The Chiefs of Ontario are going to “flesh out” three options for Ontario First Nations to take on housing. Chris Hoyos, director of policy and communications for the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) presented the results from two years of community consultation geared toward First Nations taking control of housing to Six Nations Elected Council at its Political Liaison meeting on December 12. He said Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is downloading many of their services to First Nations including housing across the country. “It’s pretty straightforward and similar to a lot of processes in different sectors. ISC is mandated to transfer control of housing and infrastructure to First Nations. This is pretty much the same in most sectors. ISC basically said, ‘we want to get out of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police to get $20 million expansion of police station

December 21, 2022 23

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford has approved at least a $20.6 million increase to the expansion…

Read more
National News

B.C. timber industry in throes of change, as premier warns of ‘exhausted forests’

December 21, 2022 17

 By Brenna Owen THE CANADIAN PRESS British Columbia’s forest sector has “never been under greater stress,”…

Read more