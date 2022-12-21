Local News
Ontario judge grants 2nd permanent injunction at 1492 Land Back Lane

December 21, 2022 47 views

By Fakiha Baig THE CANADIAN PRESS CALEDONIA, ONT.- More than two years after a group of Indigenous demonstrators started occupying a proposed development site in southwestern Ontario, a provincial court has again granted an injunction permanently barring them from the land. In a written decision released last week, Justice Paul Sweeny of the Ontario Superior Court said Skyler Williams and two other unnamed defendants in the case are not authorized to act on behalf of the Haudenosaunee to claim treaty rights to the site near Caledonia, Ont., and Six Nations of the Grand River. “(The developer) has done all it is required to do to build the homes on the Lands,’’ Sweeny wrote. “The defendants have no right to occupy the Lands.’’ Foxgate Development was close to building 218 homes…

