Brant County Declares a Significant Weather Event

County of Brant, ON – The County of Brant has declared a Significant Weather Event starting at 5:00 am on Friday, December 23, 2022 due to the expected winter storm.

Municipalities now have the ability to declare a “Significant Weather Event” which is defined as “an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within a municipality.”

The purpose of declaring a Significant Weather Event is to notify the public that the condition of roads, bike lanes and sidewalks will continue to deteriorate to a poor condition due to the weather event, and it may take longer than normal to restore. Additional caution should be observed if it is necessary to travel on County of Brant roads.

When the declaration is cancelled, the municipality will resume maintaining the roads as directed by the Ontario Minimum Maintenance Standards. Please note, declaring the end of the event does not mean the roads, bike lanes and sidewalks are in a good condition. It only means that the County of Brant now feels that the weather has subsided enough that we can meet our required maintenance timelines.

To learn more about the maintenance standards, visit www.brant.ca/WinterMaintenance.

Motorists should check road and weather conditions before going out and refrain from unnecessary travel if conditions are poor.

Please be assured that the County of Brant Roads Crew will be working diligently to restore the roads to a safe condition.

For information on County of Brant Customer Services Office and Facilities updates, visit www.brant.ca/news and follow @BrantCommunity on social media.

For information on how to prepare for a winter storm visit: www.brant.ca/emergencyplanning. The County’s website offers winter storm preparedness information, links to an interactive road condition map and a checklist for your car and home emergency kit.

