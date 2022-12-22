Haldimand County Declares Significant Weather Event

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County has declared a Significant Weather Event as a winter storm moves into the area, effective Friday, December 23 at 6am until midnight on Saturday, December 24.

All municipal facilities will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24 and garbage and recycling curbside collection is canceled.

Winter storm conditions are expected to intensify throughout the day. The combination of snowfall and extreme winds are expected to result in hazardous travel conditions, and the County is asking residents to follow Environment Canada advice and consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Facility closures/service impacts:

The Haldimand County Administration Building, museums, libraries and arenas will be closed.

The Canborough Waste Management Facility will be closed Friday and Saturday.

All scheduled programs and ice/room rentals are canceled Friday and Saturday.

Garbage and recycling curbside collection is canceled. Residents whose collection day is Friday are asked to bring their materials in from the curb and place them out next week. Residents affected will have double the bag limit next Saturday (due to holiday schedule).

During a significant weather event, residents are advised to use extra caution and are reminded that standard timelines for clearing roads and sidewalks may not be met.

The county’s winter control crews are ready to respond to this significant weather event and will be working around the clock, however, with the conditions expected, residents are asked to be patient and allow staff time to clear main arterial roadways by priority.

Winter control staff have approximately 1500kms of roadways to clear and will be working as quickly as possible to plow all routes.

A plow priority route map and winter parking/snow removal by-law information can be found at HaldimandCounty.ca. Storm-related updates will be posted here and shared via Facebook and Twitter.

