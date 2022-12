SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations band administration is monitoring the storm expected to hit the area Friday, Dec., 13.

Communications officer Katie Montour said “We are actively monitoring the situation and we continue to distribute info about emergency awareness and preparation, including important numbers such as the Six Nations Crisis Line and the Hydro One number to report outages.”

She added “If the need arises for a warming shelter there is a plan in place to activate it if needed.”

