Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asking Public to Shelter in Place, Two in Custody

December 27, 2022 82 views

The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing a day long investigation into the shooting of an OPP officer earlier today and possible injuries of others after an incident on Townline Road. The suspects are believed to be armed. Police are requesting that the public shelter in place. The suspects have been involved in a shooting on Townline/Indian Line Road between Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Six Nations of the Grand River and are believed to still  be in that area. An OPP officer was shot earlier today.  Roads near Hagersville have been closed.  Hamilton Police and OPP are monitoring Highway 6. Police have brought in canine units and are currently searching areas in and around the Mississauga of Credit First area boundary with Six Nations of the Grand. Police…

