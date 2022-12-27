OPP officer shot and killed in incident at Six Nations/ Credit First Nations

By Lynda Powless

Editor

CREDIT FIRST NATION- Turtle Island News has confirmed there has been a shooting on Townline Road near Mississaugas Road area that has seen an OPP officer killed and others may be injured.

Six Nations Police and OPP are investigating the live incident in the Townline Credit First Nation area. All senior Six Nations Police have been called in.

Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour has confirmed an OPP officer has been shot. He has asked for calm.

Roads leading in and around Hagersville have also been blocked off. Both Hamilton and OPP cruisers are on Highway 6.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Chevy Silverado with a damaged drivers’ side being driven by a male native. The truck rammed a police cruiser

A suspect description has been issued of :

Male Native, 20 to 30 years old, wearing black pants with a left neck tattoo.

Second suspect is a white female, 25-30 , with red pinkish short hair

Air units are expected to be over Six Nations and Credit First Nation. Hagersville Hospital is on lockdown.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area, do not answer your door and report anything suspicious.

MORE TO COME….

