Local News
ticker

Oneida declares State of Emergency water tower levels drop

December 28, 2022 60 views
Oneida First Nation water tower

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES-The Oneida Nation has declared a state of emergency as a result of severe low water levels in the community’s water tower. The Oneida Nation of the Thames declared the state of emergency as of December 15, 2022. Due to severe weather conditions, the water tower at Oneida, the community’s primary source of water, has reached an all-time low. It is likely that the tower won’t refill to the necessary level without further conservation efforts from the community. “We have unfortunately been left with no choice but to order all non-essential use of water to cease and to put water conservation measures in place.” said Chief Todd Cornelius, Chief of Oneida Nation of the Thames. On Sunday, the Oneida Emergency Control Group met with representatives from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two charged with first degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

December 28, 2022 810

  By Lynda Powless Editor CAYUGA, ONT-Two people arrested in the shooting death of an OPP…

Read more
National News

Bearspaw chief pens letter to premier opposing sovereignty act 

December 28, 2022 45

By Jessica Lee  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTLOOK Bearspaw First Nation is standing up…

Read more