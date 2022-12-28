Oneida declares State of Emergency water tower levels drop

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES-The Oneida Nation has declared a state of emergency as a result of severe low water levels in the community’s water tower. The Oneida Nation of the Thames declared the state of emergency as of December 15, 2022. Due to severe weather conditions, the water tower at Oneida, the community’s primary source of water, has reached an all-time low. It is likely that the tower won’t refill to the necessary level without further conservation efforts from the community. “We have unfortunately been left with no choice but to order all non-essential use of water to cease and to put water conservation measures in place.” said Chief Todd Cornelius, Chief of Oneida Nation of the Thames. On Sunday, the Oneida Emergency Control Group met with representatives from…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice