Partial settlement of land claim tops Tyendinaga news in 2022

December 28, 2022 41 views

By Jan Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative BELLEVILLE INTELLIGENCER No story to emanate from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in 2022 was bigger or more significant than the partial settlement of a decades long land-claim between the Mohawks and the federal government. On Oct. 3, flanked by federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, council members past and present as well as many public servants involved in the partial agreement, Tyendinaga Mohawk Chief R. Donald Maracle announced the return of 299.43 acres of the Culbertson Tract to the reserve east of Belleville, nearly 200 years after the Mohawk chief said it was illegally taken. The settlement, the subject of on-again, off-again negotiations between the government and MBQ for nearly 30 years, also saw the Mohawks receive compensation for loss of use of more…

