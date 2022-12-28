Local News
Six Nations child welfare organization wants to be independent

December 28, 2022 46 views

By Turtle Island News staff The Ogwadeni:deo Community Commission is looking to gain independence from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), but they may not get it. Ogwadeni:deo (OGD) submitted four policies with revisions related to more independence, but not incorporation to SNEC at its Political Liaison meeting on December 12 for approval, but the documents were deferred to the SNEC’s retreat on December 14 that director Cynthia Jamieson doesn’t need to attend. “I think council needs to have a fulsome discussion. They want this in effect by April next year, we need to decide what’s going on and what direction OGD is going in,” Councillor Sherri-Lynn Hill Pierce said. OGD is a Six Nations child welfare agency charged with protecting SIx Nations children on the territory, in Brantford and County of…

