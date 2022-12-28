Local News
ticker

Six Nations could get CN land back in accomodation process

December 28, 2022 61 views

Six Nations stands to gain land from the Canadian National Railway Company (CN) if it acts fast. Prior to the 1492 Landback Lane occupation of the McKenzie Meadows housing development in Caledonia, in July 2020,, Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team was in negotiations with CN . At the time CN was in the process of planning a Logistics Hub in Milton and offered Six Nations a tract of land as part of the accommodation process in exchange for their support and efforts to stop action against the project. Six Nations Lands and Resources Director, Lonny Bomberry told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), CN backed away from negotiations due to the process and the land defence at the time. But he told SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting Nov., 28,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two charged with first degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

December 28, 2022 810

  By Lynda Powless Editor CAYUGA, ONT-Two people arrested in the shooting death of an OPP…

Read more
National News

Bearspaw chief pens letter to premier opposing sovereignty act 

December 28, 2022 45

By Jessica Lee  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTLOOK Bearspaw First Nation is standing up…

Read more