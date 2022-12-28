Six Nations could get CN land back in accomodation process

Six Nations stands to gain land from the Canadian National Railway Company (CN) if it acts fast. Prior to the 1492 Landback Lane occupation of the McKenzie Meadows housing development in Caledonia, in July 2020,, Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team was in negotiations with CN . At the time CN was in the process of planning a Logistics Hub in Milton and offered Six Nations a tract of land as part of the accommodation process in exchange for their support and efforts to stop action against the project. Six Nations Lands and Resources Director, Lonny Bomberry told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), CN backed away from negotiations due to the process and the land defence at the time. But he told SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting Nov., 28,…



