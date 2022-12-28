Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council looking at deciding its own citizens

December 28, 2022 59 views

Six Nations is considering taking citizenship into its own hands. After an impassioned meeting with Six Nations Lands and Membership employees Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) decided its political retreat will host a discussion on the issue of Six Nations band lists, blood quantum and other membership issues. Councillor Greg Frazer introduced the issue as new business at SENC’s General Finance meeting Dec., 19. He and councillors Melba Thomas and Nathan Wright were part of a meeting with the department encouraging council to raise fees for blood quantum applications, while leaving renewals the same. “I would say a talking point that came up is we really have to gain complete control of our membership really, and regulations. I think we’re going in that direction and I think we just should…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two charged with first degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

December 28, 2022 810

  By Lynda Powless Editor CAYUGA, ONT-Two people arrested in the shooting death of an OPP…

Read more
National News

Bearspaw chief pens letter to premier opposing sovereignty act 

December 28, 2022 45

By Jessica Lee  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTLOOK Bearspaw First Nation is standing up…

Read more