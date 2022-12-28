Six Nations Elected Council looking at deciding its own citizens

Six Nations is considering taking citizenship into its own hands. After an impassioned meeting with Six Nations Lands and Membership employees Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) decided its political retreat will host a discussion on the issue of Six Nations band lists, blood quantum and other membership issues. Councillor Greg Frazer introduced the issue as new business at SENC’s General Finance meeting Dec., 19. He and councillors Melba Thomas and Nathan Wright were part of a meeting with the department encouraging council to raise fees for blood quantum applications, while leaving renewals the same. “I would say a talking point that came up is we really have to gain complete control of our membership really, and regulations. I think we’re going in that direction and I think we just should…



