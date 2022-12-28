Local News
ticker

Six Nations needs over $1 billion to meet infrastructure needs

December 28, 2022 50 views

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations needs more than $1 billion to meet the community’s infrastructure needs next year. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved Public Works to submit the community’s First Nations Infrastructure Investment Plan (FNIIP) to the federal government at the General Finance meeting on December 19. Michael Montour, director of Public Works said it’s a tool used by Indigenous Services Canada to assess the infrastructure needs and plan infrastructure investments in First Nations across the country. “So [ISC] wants anything that we’ll ever apply for in the next five years on this list,” he said. “I know in my experience the federal government likes to liaise with other entities of the federal government when they do their budgets, they’ll say which First Nation are looking to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Two charged with first degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

December 28, 2022 810

  By Lynda Powless Editor CAYUGA, ONT-Two people arrested in the shooting death of an OPP…

Read more
National News

Bearspaw chief pens letter to premier opposing sovereignty act 

December 28, 2022 45

By Jessica Lee  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTLOOK Bearspaw First Nation is standing up…

Read more