Two charged with first degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

By Lynda Powless

Editor

CAYUGA, ONT-Two people arrested in the shooting death of an OPP officer near the Credit First Nation are facing first degree murder charges.

Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, and Randall McKenzie, 25, appeared via video-link in a Cayuga court today, Wednesday, Dec., 28, 2022 where they were both charged with one count of first degree murder. Stewart-Sperry appeared in court first, followed by McKenzie. When asked by the judge if they understood the non-communication order they both said “yes” during their appearances. They are due back in court Jan. 17.

They were ordered detained in custody and a non-communication order has been issued that includes a number of people including each other and family members of the constable, witnesses and family of the victim.

They are charged in connection with the shooting death of Const., Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala, 28, who was on solo patrol and responding to a vehicle in a ditch at Indian Line and Concession 14. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said as the officer approached the vehicle the two occupants opened fire.’

There were reports that up to five shots had been fired at Pierzchala who was shot in the chest and leg.

Officer Pierzchala was taken to West Haldimand General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at hospital.

OPP released an alert for two suspects, Randall McKenzie 25 and a 30 year old unidentified woman both seen fleeing the vehicle. Residents were advised to shelter in place as a police man hunt ensued.

In the meantime on going OPP evidence searches, including both air and ground continued today in the area. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the family wanted to extend their “thanks to all the OPP officers and our policing partner the Six Nations Police Service was instrumental in the apprehension of the two suspects.”

There were processions of police and emergency services in every city paying tribute as the body of Const Grzegorz Pierzchala passed through enroute to the coroner’s office in Toronto.

