National News
ticker

Two charged with first degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer

December 28, 2022 641 views

Police, firefighters and paramedics line a highway bridge in Peel as the body of Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala is transported to the coroner’s office in Toronto. (Twitter/Peel Regional Police)

  By Lynda Powless

Editor

CAYUGA, ONT-Two people arrested in the shooting death of an OPP officer near the Credit First Nation are facing  first degree murder charges.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry appeared via video-link. Both are charged with First Degree Murder. (Supplied Photos)

Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, and Randall McKenzie, 25,  appeared via video-link in a Cayuga court  today, Wednesday, Dec., 28, 2022 where they were both charged  with one count of first degree murder. Stewart-Sperry appeared in court  first, followed by McKenzie. When asked by the judge if they understood the non-communication order they both said “yes” during their appearances. They are due back in court Jan. 17.

They were ordered detained in custody and a non-communication order has been issued that includes a number of people including each other and family members of the constable, witnesses and family of the victim.

OPP Constable G Pierzchala was shot to death while responding to a vehicle in distress call. (OPP supplied photo)

They are charged in connection with the shooting death  of Const., Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala, 28, who was on solo patrol and responding to a vehicle in a ditch at Indian Line and  Concession 14. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said as the officer approached the vehicle the two occupants opened fire.’

There were reports that up to five shots had been fired at  Pierzchala who was shot in the chest and leg.

Officer Pierzchala was taken to West Haldimand General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at hospital.

OPP released  an alert for two suspects, Randall McKenzie 25 and a 30 year old unidentified woman both seen fleeing the vehicle. Residents were  advised to shelter in place as a police man hunt ensued.

In the meantime on going OPP evidence searches, including both air and ground continued today in the area. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the family wanted to extend their “thanks to all the OPP officers and our policing partner the Six Nations Police Service was instrumental in the apprehension of the two suspects.”

There were processions of police and emergency services in every city paying tribute as the body of  Const Grzegorz Pierzchala passed through enroute to the coroner’s office in Toronto.

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bearspaw chief pens letter to premier opposing sovereignty act 

December 28, 2022 30

By Jessica Lee  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTLOOK Bearspaw First Nation is standing up…

Read more
National News

OPP mourn officer killed in the line of duty, two expected to be charged today in his death

December 28, 2022 233

    Constable  Grzegorz Pierzchala, 28, was shot and killed in the line of duty attending…

Read more

Leave a Reply