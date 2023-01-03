OPP seeking public’s help in fatal hit and run

UPDATE: OPP looking for white Volkswagen Atlas Sport Utility in fatal hit and run

NORFOLK COUNTY, ONT-Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal fail to remain crash at Indian Line early Tuesday (Jan 3) morning.

OPP investigators determined the vehicle involved in this fatal collision was a white coloured Volkswagen Atlas, Sport Utility Vehicle between the years of 2018-2022. The vehicle in question has a sunroof, roof rails and extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. It was last seen heading eastbound on Indian Line towards King Street in Hagersville.

OPP are encouraging automotive repair facilities, scrap yards or local repair outlets and tow truck operators to contact authorities if they have dealt with a vehicle matching the above description.

A Six Nations woman was walking along Indian Line between Mohawk Road and Villa Nova Road early Tuesday, Jan., 3, 2023 morning when she was hit .

OPP, Six Nations Police and Six Nations Fire and EMS services responded to the hit run of a woman west of Mohawk Road at about 4:47 a.m.

OPP said the “pedestrian had been stuck on Indian Line by a motor vehicle. As a result, the individual suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Indian Line heading towards Hagersville.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate.

The name of the deceased in not being released pending notification to next of kin.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have been travelling on Indian Line between Mohawk Road and Villa Nova Road between 4:00 a.m., and 5:00 a.m., to contact police if they saw anything suspicious.

Community residents in the surrounding area are also being asked to check their security surveillance cameras to see if the captured the vehicle or pedestrian involved.

Indian Line was closed for most of the day Tuesday between Mohawk Road and Villa Nova Road.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

