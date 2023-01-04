Local News
Assembly of First Nations caught in internal human resource complaints awhile being named to country’s top employers’ list

National Chief RoseAnne Archibald announced former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair is being brought in to help mend the rifts at the AFN.

By Sam Laskaris Writer More than a few eyebrows were raised when the list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers was announced last month. That’s because the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) was included on this year’s list. “We’re pleased to be included in this year’s list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the first time in our organization’s HER-story,” says AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald. “Like the First Nations we serve, we’re a family-oriented organization at a time when matriarchal leadership is being revitalized.” It was just a few short months ago, however, that Archibald and the AFN were making news. That would be news that did not put the AFN in a very good light. Earlier in the year Archibald herself was on the receiving end of complaints by…

