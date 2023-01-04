Failure to move on donation has placed palliative care building at risk

By Turtle Island News staff A palliative care building on the territory is significantly delayed and Six Nations Elected Councillors (SNEC) believe it’s because officials didn’t act fast enough on a generous offer. In 2021 hospice workers announced an anonymous donor was offering to pay the cost of building a hospice and even willing to donate land, but councillor Hazel Johnson says the board’s indecisiveness and rejection of the donor’s land has put the project 12th on the donors list of projects. “The reason it was like that, they keep talking about location, no wonder it’s delayed. They’re going and looking for another location and probably the donor is maybe frustrated with the delay. I can’t say for sure,” She said at the Political Liaison meeting on December 12. The palliative…



