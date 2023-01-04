First degree murder charges filed against man and woman in Ontario officer’s killing

By Sharif Hassan THE CANADIAN PRESS HAGERSVILLE, Ont.- The mayor of a southern Ontario county is calling the killing of a provincial officer heartbreaking and disturbing as details emerged about a criminal past of one of the two suspects charged in his murder. Court documents show both Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, are facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, 28. Police say Pierzchala responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont. on Dec., 27th and was shot dead when he got there. The OPP has said Pierzchala had been with force for just over a year and he had been notified that he had passed his 10-month probation period…



