Loving those NO:IA donuts.

Six Nations youth including Loki, Emily, Justyce, Johnny, Jorja, and Lena Antone all hit the neighbourhoods Sunday the first day of 2023 looking for donuts and marking an age old Six Nations tradition welcoming the new year. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…
